Providence Daily Weather Forecast
PROVIDENCE, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
