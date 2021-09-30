CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence Daily Weather Forecast

Providence Bulletin
Providence Bulletin
 5 days ago

PROVIDENCE, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0cClkJyz00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Providence, RI
Providence Bulletin

Providence Bulletin

Providence, RI
With Providence Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

