Daily Weather Forecast For Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
