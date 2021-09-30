CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Bulletin
Santa Rosa Bulletin
 5 days ago

SANTA ROSA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cClkFS500

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

With Santa Rosa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

