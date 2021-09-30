Syracuse Daily Weather Forecast
SYRACUSE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly Cloudy
- High 62 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Rain Showers Likely
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
