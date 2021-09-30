Syracuse Daily Weather Forecast

SYRACUSE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly Cloudy High 62 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Friday, October 1 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Rain Showers Likely High 72 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



