Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Daily Weather Forecast

Syracuse News Beat
Syracuse News Beat
 5 days ago

SYRACUSE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK8pD_0cClkEZM00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 72 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse, NY
With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

