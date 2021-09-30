Daily Weather Forecast For Des Moines
DES MOINES, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
