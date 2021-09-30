Boston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BOSTON, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 7 mph



