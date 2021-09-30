CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Weather Forecast

Amarillo News Alert
 5 days ago

AMARILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 65 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

