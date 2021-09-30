Amarillo Weather Forecast
AMARILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
