Corpus Christi, TX

Jump on Corpus Christi’s rainy forecast today

Corpus Christi Journal
 5 days ago

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Corpus Christi Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Corpus Christi:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0cClk7TW00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 77 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

