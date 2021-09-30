Fort Myers Weather Forecast
FORT MYERS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
