Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers Weather Forecast

Fort Myers Voice
Fort Myers Voice
 5 days ago

FORT MYERS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cClk6an00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Voice

ABOUT

With Fort Myers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

