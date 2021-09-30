CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota Daily Weather Forecast

 5 days ago

SARASOTA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0cClk3wc00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

