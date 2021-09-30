Sarasota Daily Weather Forecast

SARASOTA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 72 °F 12 mph wind



Saturday, October 2 Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 70 °F 13 mph wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



