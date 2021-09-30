Boise Weather Forecast
BOISE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
