Boise, ID

Boise Weather Forecast

Boise Dispatch
Boise Dispatch
 5 days ago

BOISE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cClk23t00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Boise, ID
ABOUT

With Boise Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

