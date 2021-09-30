CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunedin, FL

Dunedin customers asked to conserve water after fire damages plant

By Josh Fiallo
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
A fire at the water plant in Dunedin has prompted the city to ask that customers conserve water. [ ARIELLE BADER | Times ]

DUNEDIN — City water customers are being asked to cut down on their water use indefinitely after a fire damaged the Dunedin Water Plant.

Officials say the fire stemmed from an electrical issue around 4 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters from Dunedin, Clearwater, Palm Harbor and Safety Harbor responded to the scene off County Road 1 and extinguished the fire in less than 30 minutes.

There is still an “adequate” amount of water available for customers in portable storage tanks, the city said. Still, officials “strongly encourage” customers to conserve water when possible and avoid activities like watering lawns.

The city said there were no injuries and the fire was accidental. It did not say how long it expects residents to reduce their water usage.

victor johnson
5d ago

Well the city just got millions of dollars, guess they know where to spend it??? Watch the cost on your water bill just to be safe as I wouldn't put it past them to pass this cost onto the taxpayers. 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area.

