Laredo, TX

Laredo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LAREDO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cCljxsu00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

