Laredo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAREDO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 96 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 74 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
