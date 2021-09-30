CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lubbock, TX

A rainy Thursday in Lubbock — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Lubbock News Alert
Lubbock News Alert
 5 days ago

(LUBBOCK, TX) Thursday is set to be rainy in Lubbock, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lubbock:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cCljw0B00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock, TX
344
Followers
506
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lubbock News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy