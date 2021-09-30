A rainy Thursday in Lubbock — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LUBBOCK, TX) Thursday is set to be rainy in Lubbock, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lubbock:

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.