Pensacola, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pensacola

Pensacola News Alert
Pensacola News Alert
 5 days ago

PENSACOLA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pensacola, FL
#Nws
