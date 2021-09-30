CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

4-Day Weather Forecast For Akron

Akron Times
Akron Times
 5 days ago

AKRON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0cCljtM000

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

