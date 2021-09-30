CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Tallahassee Daily
Tallahassee Daily
 5 days ago

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tallahassee. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tallahassee:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cCljsTH00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

