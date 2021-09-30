CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday sun alert in Naples — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 5 days ago

(NAPLES, FL) A sunny Thursday is here for Naples, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Naples:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cCljqhp00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • 9 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

