Reno, NV

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Reno

Reno Voice
 5 days ago

(RENO, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Reno. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Reno:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0cCljpp600

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny

    • High 80 °F, low
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Reno, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Reno, NV
