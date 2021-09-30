CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Greensboro

 5 days ago

GREENSBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cCljoBb00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

