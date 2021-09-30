CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Lexington Bulletin
 5 days ago

LEXINGTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXX1u_0cCljnIs00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Lexington Bulletin

Lexington, KY
