Toledo Daily Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



