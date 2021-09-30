CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

Columbia Daily Weather Forecast

Columbia News Beat
Columbia News Beat
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XaUO_0cCljkeh00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sc#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Columbia News Beat

Columbia News Beat

Columbia, SC
311
Followers
530
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy