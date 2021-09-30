Grand Rapids Daily Weather Forecast

GRAND RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 71 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



