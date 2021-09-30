West. Palm Beach Daily Weather Forecast
WEST. PALM BEACH, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 80 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 80 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 79 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 78 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
