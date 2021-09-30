CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Spokane Weather Forecast

Spokane Post
Spokane Post
 5 days ago

SPOKANE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0cCljh0W00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spokane Weather Forecast#Wa#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Spokane Post

Spokane Post

Spokane, WA
417
Followers
510
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spokane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy