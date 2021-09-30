Spokane Weather Forecast

SPOKANE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 72 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.