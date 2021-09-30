CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Weather Forecast For Santa Ana

Santa Ana News Flash
 5 days ago

SANTA ANA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0cCljg7n00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

City
Santa Ana, CA
