Weather Forecast For Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



