Richmond Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
RICHMOND, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
