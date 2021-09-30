New Orleans Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEW ORLEANS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0