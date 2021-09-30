New Orleans Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NEW ORLEANS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.