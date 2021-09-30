Honolulu Weather Forecast

HONOLULU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Scattered Rain Showers High 86 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 24 mph



Friday, October 1 Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, October 2 Scattered Rain Showers High 86 °F, low 76 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, October 3 Scattered Rain Showers High 84 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 22 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.