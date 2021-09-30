Honolulu Weather Forecast
HONOLULU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 86 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, October 1
Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 2
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 86 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, October 3
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 84 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
