Honolulu, HI

Honolulu Weather Forecast

Honolulu Journal
Honolulu Journal
 5 days ago

HONOLULU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0cCljZta00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 86 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 86 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 84 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

