Wichita, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wichita

Wichita Bulletin
Wichita Bulletin
 5 days ago

WICHITA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0cCljX8800

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Wichita Bulletin

Wichita Bulletin

Wichita, KS
ABOUT

With Wichita Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

