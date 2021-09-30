4-Day Weather Forecast For Tulsa

TULSA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



