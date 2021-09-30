CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Weather Forecast For Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City News Watch
Salt Lake City News Watch
 5 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0cCljGN100

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

With Salt Lake City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

