Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Weather Forecast

Buffalo Post
Buffalo Post
 5 days ago

BUFFALO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0cClj8OS00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 72 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Buffalo, NY
Buffalo Post

Buffalo Post

Buffalo, NY
