Buffalo Weather Forecast

BUFFALO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 53 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 72 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Rain Showers Likely High 72 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



