Buffalo Weather Forecast
BUFFALO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Rain Showers Likely
- High 72 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0