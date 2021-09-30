Colorado Springs Weather Forecast

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 63 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



