Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Weather Forecast

Colorado Springs News Watch
Colorado Springs News Watch
 5 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0cClj5kH00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

