Colorado Springs Weather Forecast
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
