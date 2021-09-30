4-Day Weather Forecast For Raleigh
RALEIGH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0