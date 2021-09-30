CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Raleigh

Raleigh News Watch
Raleigh News Watch
 5 days ago

RALEIGH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0cClj26600

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Raleigh News Watch

Raleigh News Watch

Raleigh, NC
221
Followers
520
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Raleigh News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy