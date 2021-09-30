CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Birmingham

 5 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

