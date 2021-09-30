Daily Weather Forecast For Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0