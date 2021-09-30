Daily Weather Forecast For Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



