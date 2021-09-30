Omaha Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

OMAHA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 76 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 71 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



