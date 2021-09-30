CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 5 days ago

OMAHA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cCliw2O00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

