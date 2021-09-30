CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Kansas City

Kansas City Digest
Kansas City Digest
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0cClimSM00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Kansas City Digest

Kansas City Digest

Kansas City, MO
ABOUT

With Kansas City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

