Fresno, CA

Fresno Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Fresno Bulletin
 5 days ago

FRESNO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0cClilZd00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny

    • High 88 °F, low
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

City
Fresno, CA
