CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Washington Daily Weather Forecast

Washington Voice
Washington Voice
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0cClih2j00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Washington Voice

Washington Voice

Washington, DC
217
Followers
543
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

With Washington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy