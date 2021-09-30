CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

4-Day Weather Forecast For Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Voice
Oklahoma City Voice
 5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cCligA000

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City Voice

Oklahoma City, OK
396
Followers
512
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oklahoma City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy