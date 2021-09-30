4-Day Weather Forecast For Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



