4-Day Weather Forecast For Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
