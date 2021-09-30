CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Memphis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Memphis Bulletin
Memphis Bulletin
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0cClifHH00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Memphis Bulletin

Memphis Bulletin

Memphis, TN
375
Followers
549
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Memphis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy