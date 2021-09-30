CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Thursday set for clouds in Louisville - 3 ways to make the most of it

Louisville Daily
 5 days ago

(LOUISVILLE, KY.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Louisville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hLhH_0cClieOY00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

