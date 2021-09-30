Weather Forecast For Tampa
TAMPA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
