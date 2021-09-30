El Paso Weather Forecast

EL PASO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 58 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 8 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.