El Paso, TX

El Paso Weather Forecast

El Paso Dispatch
El Paso Dispatch
 5 days ago

EL PASO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

