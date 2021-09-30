CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sacramento

Sacramento News Watch
Sacramento News Watch
 5 days ago

SACRAMENTO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0cCliWHc00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Sacramento News Watch

Sacramento News Watch

Sacramento, CA
435
Followers
502
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sacramento News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy