Daily Weather Forecast For Orlando

ORLANDO, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, October 3 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



