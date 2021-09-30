Jacksonville Weather Forecast
JACKSONVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
