Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Weather Forecast

Jacksonville News Alert
 5 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0cCliLor00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

