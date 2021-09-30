Milwaukee Daily Weather Forecast
MILWAUKEE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0