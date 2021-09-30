CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Daily Weather Forecast

Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 5 days ago

MILWAUKEE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh02m_0cCliJ3P00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

