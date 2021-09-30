Milwaukee Daily Weather Forecast

MILWAUKEE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



