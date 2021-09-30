4-Day Weather Forecast For Tucson
TUCSON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
