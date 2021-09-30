CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

4-Day Weather Forecast For Tucson

Tucson Voice
Tucson Voice
 5 days ago

TUCSON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0cCliEdm00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucson, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
Tucson Voice

Tucson Voice

Tucson, AZ
526
Followers
501
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tucson Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy